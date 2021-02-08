Fort Wayne mayor to deliver State of the City address Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry will deliver his State of the City address this week.

Henry will deliver the address at noon Wednesday from the Grand Wayne Center in downtown Fort Wayne. The speech will not be open to the public due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The theme of the speech is “Fort Wayne – It’s Our Time.”

The city said Henry will discuss the effects of COVID-19 and the city’s continued response to the pandemic. The mayor will also tout the “successes” the city saw in 2020 and look ahead to plans for 2021.

WANE 15 will air the speech live and stream it live on wane.com.