Fort Wayne mayor says city in position for ‘growth and success’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry offered a simple statement in his 14th State of the City address: “It’s our time.”
Henry spoke Wednesday at the Grand Wayne Convention Center, though in a time unlike any other, it was an event unlike any other. The public was not invited due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The pandemic was a regular topic in the speech. Henry acknowledged those lost to the virus over the last year and said the city was working “each day to make Fort Wayne healthier and safer.” He also recognized local businesses impacted by the pandemic.
Henry said his top priority was to ensure the needs of the residents and businesses of Fort Wayne are being met through pandemic.
Henry touted the city’s job growth and retention and private investment. In 2020, 760 new jobs were created in Fort Wayne and 832 were retained. More than $100 million in total private investment was recorded.
Henry championed continued downtown revitalization and development, as he’s done regularly in past speeches. He shared new details on the development on the North River side, where a professional soccer stadium, fieldhouse, event center, and hotel are planned.
He reported a crew will break ground on the Riverfront at Promenade Park next week. That $88 million development will include apartments, a parking garage and office and retail space next to Promenade Park, he said.
A few blocks east, work on the Lofts at Headwaters Park development at Clinton and Superior streets next to Club Soda will begin this year, and just north, at Main and Harrison streets, The Bradley hotel will open in April.
Henry also celebrated a 13 percent drop in overall crime in 2020. He said “open communication, accessibility, community relations, and trust” were crucial to public safety. He said Fort Wayne Police will add at least 100 new body cameras, and two social workers to its staff.
Nearly $28 million in infrastructure enhancements are planned for Fort Wayne neighborhoods in 2021, Henry said. More than $100 million in neighborhood water, sewer and stormwater improvements are also planned, including projects in the Hessen Cassel, Blackhawk, and Fairmont neighborhoods.
Fort Wayne Parks will see $3 million in improvements in 2021, Henry said, with projects planned at Franke, Foster, Kreager, Lafayette, Lakeside, Northside, Weisser, and Shoaff parks.
“It’s our time in Fort Wayne to make a lasting difference,” Henry said. “COVID-19 has presented our community with unprecedented challenges and loss. By working together, we will overcome obstacles and be a recognized leader in providing the very best services to residents, neighborhoods, and businesses.
“I’m hopeful that the public is as optimistic about the future as I am. With all of the angst and uncertainty that is before us, the state of our city remains strong. Fort Wayne is positioned for growth and success.”