Fort Wayne mayor receives coronavirus vaccine, says ‘I feel grateful’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry has received the initial dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Henry tweeted a picture of himself receiving first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. He said the vaccine was “an important step to protecting my family, my friends and our community.”

In a follow-up tweet, Henry thanked Parkview Health “for making the process safe and efficient for everyone.”

Indiana residents 65 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment, visit https://ourshot.in.gov, call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging for assistance.

