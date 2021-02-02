Fort Wayne mayor receives coronavirus vaccine, says ‘I feel grateful’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry has received the initial dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
Henry tweeted a picture of himself receiving first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. He said the vaccine was “an important step to protecting my family, my friends and our community.”
In a follow-up tweet, Henry thanked Parkview Health “for making the process safe and efficient for everyone.”
Indiana residents 65 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment, visit https://ourshot.in.gov, call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging for assistance.