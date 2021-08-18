Fort Wayne mayor pushes vaccine after wife tests positive; couple to isolate for ‘several days’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A day after announcing he was COVID-19 positive, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s office said Cindy Henry, the mayor’s wife, has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Below is a statement from the mayor’s office:

Mrs. Henry is fully vaccinated and is experiencing mild symptoms. Mayor Henry announced yesterday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Mayor Henry is fully vaccinated and is experiencing mild symptoms. Mayor and Mrs. Henry will be isolated for the next several days and encourage individuals to get vaccinated. Both Mayor and Mrs. Henry are working from home. Mayor Henry remains in regular communication with the deputy mayor’s office and city division heads.

Mayor Henry made this Facebook post:

On Tuesday, Henry announced he had contracted COVID-19. The mayor is fully vaccinated and said he had only mild symptoms.