Fort Wayne mayor proposes $189.7 million city budget

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry has presented his proposed city budget for 2022.

The $189.7 million spending plan includes record spending for neighborhood infrastructure improvements ($38.5 million), and plans for a 30-recruit academy class for the Fort Wayne Police Department and two new engines for the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

Henry said the proposed budget is evidence the city is in strong fiscal health.

“Our proposed budget for 2022 positions our community for current and future success,” said Henry. “I’m impressed with how we’ve come together to continue to meet the needs of residents and businesses without interruption during a pandemic. The state of our local finances is strong, and we’re committed to making lasting and meaningful investments to move Fort Wayne forward in a positive direction.”

Among the budget highlights:

Infrastructure plans including $29.1 million for streets, roads and bridges, $6 million for sidewalks and alleys, and $3.4 million for trails.

Plans for FWPD to fully implement the body camera program, and an expansion of the Air Support Unit and Downtown Bike Patrol.

A new academy class of 21 recruits for the FWFD, and a new Fire Station 14 at East State Boulevard and Reed Road.

$3 million in maintenance projects at Fort Wayne Parks.

Henry has also proposed a utilization of the state of Indiana’s allowable tax levy to “assist in preserving funding to provide essential services.”

The proposed spending plan will be presented to City Council on Tuesday, Oct. 5. Budget hearings will begin then.