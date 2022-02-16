FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry will present his 2022 State of the City address Wednesday.

Henry will deliver the annual speech from the Grand Wayne Center in downtown Fort Wayne at noon. The address will air live on WANE 15 and be streamed live on wane.com.

The event is not open to the public due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Henry is expected to highlight successes the city saw in 2021 and look ahead to plans for the city in 2022. The theme for the speech is “Fort Wayne – The Best is Yet to Come.”

The mayor will be introduced by Steve Corona, member of the Fort Wayne Community Schools board and executive director of Latinos Count.