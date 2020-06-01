Fort Wayne mayor issues statement after weekend of protests

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - West End Bank customers are now officially members of 3Rivers Federal Credit Union following the completed acquisition of West End Bank S.B. effective Monday, June 1.

3Rivers announced in a press release that members of West End Bank can continue to do business at their previous locations: Richmond, Liberty and Hagerstown, Indiana with full access to the credit union's array of products. Bank employees at the Richmond location will remain the same following this transition.