Fort Wayne mayor honors Jerry Vandeveer with ‘Key to the Fort’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry has awarded community leader and advocate Jerry Vandeveer with a “Key to the Fort.”

Henry presented the award during a ceremony at the Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial on Wells Street on Wednesday. Family, friends, neighborhood leaders, elected officials, and public safety personnel all attended.

The award is presented to those who have made an “extraordinary commitment to the community through a lifetime of stewardship and involvement,” the city said. Vandeveer is just the fifth Fort Wayne resident to receive a Key to the Fort.

Vandeveer oversaw the construction of the Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial and worked with his late wife, Linda, to reduce crime in the Baker Street and Fairfield Avenue area. He has also raised billboards to promote health screenings.

“Jerry is an unsung hero in our community, and I’m honored to recognize him for all that he has done and continues to do to help make Fort Wayne the best city possible,” said Henry. “Jerry’s positive attitude, work ethic, humility, and genuine care for others are characteristics to be emulated.”

The Key to the Fort is a hand forged replica of the iron key that was at the Fort in the days of Anthony Wayne, circa 1790. The original key is at the History Center.