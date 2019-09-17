Fort Wayne mayor forms advisory board for residents 50 and up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s older residents will now have a way to get more involved in the city’s movements.

Mayor Tom Henry on Tuesday announced the formation of the Mayor’s Age-Friendly Community Advisory Council. The council will serve “as a way for residents 50 years of age and older to have a proactive role in the momentum and excitement taking place in Fort Wayne,” the city wrote in a news release.

“This is a great opportunity for residents to get more involved in helping move Fort Wayne forward in a positive direction,” said Henry. “We’re a welcoming community that wants input from residents as we work together to make a meaningful difference.”

Members of the council, who will be announced in the coming weeks, will represent what the city called “eight domains of livability.” They include:

Outdoor spaces and buildings

Transportation

Housing

Social participation

Respect and social inclusion

Work and civic engagement

Communication and information

Community and health services

The council will work to align local resources, promote policies and seek additional opportunities to empower older adults to enjoy a strong quality of life and personal independence within Fort Wayne, the city said. Among its tasks, the council will study the “age-friendliness” of Fort Wayne and develop an action plan based on the findings. It will then work to implement that action plan and monitor progress, and conduct ongoing evaluations and submit progress reports to AARP.