Fort Wayne mayor, ex-Senator Donnelly to launch ‘American Rescue Plan Tour’ in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Democratic Party will launch its statewide American Rescue Plan Tour Thursday in Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, former U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly and Indiana House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta will participate in a kick-off event at 5 p.m. at the Allen County Courthouse in downtown Fort Wayne.

The tour will “help deliver the good news about President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief package and how it’s helping all of Indiana’s 92 counties and its communities – like Allen County – put the pandemic firmly in the rearview mirror,” the state Democratic Party said in a news release.

Allen County will receive $73 million, Fort Wayne will receive $50 million, New Haven will receive $3 million, and Allen County schools will receive $130 million through the federal relief package.