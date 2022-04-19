FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–On Tuesday, Mayor Tom Henry announced Fort Wayne’s newest City Attorney, Malak Heiny.

According to a release from the Mayor’s office, Heiny has served as the associate city attorney since 2013. Heiny will now oversee the City of Fort Wayne Law Department as part of her new duties as City Attorney.

A first-generation Arab American and a lifelong resident of Fort Wayne, Heiny holds a law degree from IU Robert H. McKinney School of Law and previously served as a judicial law clerk for Indiana Court of Appeals Judge Patricia A. Riley.

“Malak is a great addition to my team of division directors,” said Mayor Henry. “Malak’s professionalism, experience, expertise, and attention to detail will serve our community well. I also appreciate and value her tremendous work ethic, leadership skills, and commitment to public service.”