Fort Wayne mayor announces neighborhood enhancement plan

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announces a wide-ranging neighborhood enhancement plan on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry on Thursday announced a wide-ranging neighborhood enhancement plan made possible through revenue distribution from the state of Indiana.

In a press conference Thursday morning, Henry said Fort Wayne will soon receive $3.86 million in revenue distribution from the state. Rather than funnel that money toward streets or other city moves that have already been budgeted for, Henry said the funds would be put in areas to improve quality of life in the city.

