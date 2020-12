FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne electrical harness and components manufacturer will close its plant early next year.

Stuart Manufacturing announced in a WARN Notice to the state that it will close its plant at 1615 E. Wallace St. The closure will result in the layoffs of 52 employees.

The terminations will begin Jan. 31, 2021, the notice said.

A reason for the closure was not provided.