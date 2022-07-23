PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating what led up to the death of a man hit by a car while he was standing on the highway in Paulding County, Ohio.
Police determined around 3:35 a.m., 19-year-old Juan Gibson of Fort Wayne was standing in the eastbound lane of State Route 613 for an unknown reason.
That’s when he was hit by a 2017 Jeep Renegade.
Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car, 29-year-old Courtney Foy of Paulding, Ohio, was not injured, police reported.
The crash is still under investigation.