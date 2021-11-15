Driver survives fiery crash after pickup goes over I-69 bridge guardrail in icy conditions in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man has suffered severe injuries after icy road conditions led to a crash near northbound I-69 in DeKalb County on Monday morning.

26-year-old Joshua Sailor was approaching a bridge on northbound I-69 near the S.R. 8 exit when his vehicle began to fish tail. Sailor lost control of the vehicle, which went over the guardrail and into the center median. The vehicle then continued over a dirt barrier before going off the center median and towards the railroad tracks below the bridge.

Sailor was able to get out of the vehicle before it caught fire. He suffered a neck fracture and scrapes from the wreck. DeKalb County police did not specify if Sailor was transported to an area hospital.

I-69 was reduced to one lane as crews responded to the crash.