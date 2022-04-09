FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) On Saturday, Torrence Larry, a 44 year-old man from Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 420 months in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release. He was convicted of federal gun and drug charges.

Larry was arrested in June 2017 after police raided his home and found drugs and a gun. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Larry was also convicted of robbing a bank in 1998 and dealing cocaine in 2012.

At his December 2021 trial, Larry was convicted on all three distribution counts, as well as a single count of possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances. Larry was also convicted of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and for possessing a firearm during and in relation to his drug trafficking activities.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the assistance of the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Drug Enforcement Administration Laboratory, and the Indiana State Police Laboratory. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stacey R. Speith.