FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man who admitted to selling methamphetamine to a police criminal informant received a 13-year prison sentence in U.S. District Court on Wednesday.

On two occasions Fort Wayne Police used a criminal informant to buy methamphetamine from 33-year-old Austin L. Williams last year, according to court documents.

The first time, July 22, Williams handed over a bag of 28.6 grams in exchange for an unspecified amount of marked cash. The second time, a day later, he gave the informant another 40.3 grams.

Williams ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of dealing methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records.

As part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors, another count of dealing methamphetamine levied against Williams was dropped.

Once his prison time is up, he’s ordered to serve four years of supervised release, according to court documents.