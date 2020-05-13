Fort Wayne man receives rare COVID-19 treatment at Parkview Regional Medical Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Regional Medicare Center is treating many patients with COVID-19. One Fort Wayne man received an extremely rare treatment.

At the end of March, Ronnie Rutherford, 43, went to the hospital after experiencing a fever for multiple days in a row.

“I walked inside, and then they put me in a wheelchair. They checked my temperature because it was so high, and they started packing me with ice. Before I knew it, the next day, I just didn’t know where I was at,” says Ronnie.

It would take 6 days before Ronnie got his positive COVID-19 test results, due lab backups.

His girlfriend, Sheilah Fyda, quarantined at home with their 3 kids, and relied on updates from hospital staff since she couldn’t be at the hospital.

“They started treating him as if he did have COVID. He did receive the Zithromax and hydroxychloroquine within a couple days of being there. He was only on a regular floor for a little, about a day and a half until he went to ICU. And then within two or three hours of being in ICU, he would go on life support,” says Sheilah.

Ronnie stayed on life support for 29 days.

“We [were] being told his chances were poor for surviving, last resort. There was nothing else they could do for him at that time,” says Sheilah.

Parkview did offer for Ronnie to placed on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO.

“So what it does is, is a pipe takes blood from patient, and blood goes through the membrane and that membrane the carbon dioxide gets exchanged and the oxygen gets exchanged, and the blood kind of goes back into the patient,” says Dr. Hariom JoshiAsst, Medical ICU Director at Parkview Regional Medical Center

ECMO is set up outside of the patient’s room, and requires a dedicated nurse to monitor the machine, making it a very labor intensive treatment. Parkview only has 2 machines at its regional medical center. Ronnie spent 13 days on the machine.

Sheilah, Ronnie and Dr. Joshi believe he wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for ECMO.

Sheilah also thanks all the nurses that checked in with her daily, and video called with her so she and the kids could talk to Ronnie while he was still on life support.

“Not only were they doing the hands-on work for the patients, but trying to comfort us from afar cause we couldn’t be there. And just kind of assure us that they’re trying to comfort him as well, at the same time since we couldn’t be there.”