WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – During the second day of his trial, a Fort Wayne man accused of attempted murder in a 2021 shooting in Ossian changed his plea to guilty.

Reonte Moore, 23, is accused of shooting a man during a fight outside Berne Workwear in October 2021.

Police and medics arrived at the workwear store – located at 2501 East 850 North, on the south side of Ossian – around 10 a.m. on Oct. 22, 2021 to find a man down in the parking lot suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. He was able to talk with officers and provide suspect information, officers said at the time.

About 20 minutes later, police took Moore and another person of interest, identified as Jayana Lamia Herman, 21, of Fort Wayne, into custody in the area of S.R. 1 and I-469, Indiana State Police said. Both were taken into custody.

Initially, Herman was charged with aggravated battery but has since accepted a plea deal with Wells County prosecutors admitting to her role in the shooting and will be sentenced Feb. 8, according to court records.

On January 24, Moore pleaded guilty to the attempted murder charge, a level 1 felony. A second charge, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, would be dropped if the judge accepts the plea agreement.

His sentencing is set for March 15.