Fort Wayne man looks to reunite decades-old class ring with owner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is searching for the owner of a 1988 class ring from South Side High School.

Stephen Hinkle, the man who found the ring, says he found it while medal detecting at an area waterway. Hinkle adds he has been searching for the owner of the ring for about 15 years.

Stephen Hinkle found this class ring from South Side High School while metal detecting over a decade ago.

Stephen Hinkle found this class ring from South Side High School while metal detecting over a decade ago.

Stephen Hinkle found this class ring from South Side High School while metal detecting over a decade ago.

According to a post on the Facebook group, “True Fort Wayne Indiana History,” the ring is engraved with the name, “Dianne Henry.” Hundreds of users have shared the post since it was published last Saturday.

If you know who this ring belongs to, connect with Stephen at (260) 557-9997.