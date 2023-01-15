WILLIAMS COUNTY (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man led Indiana State Police on a chase Saturday evening. As the 2019 Cadillac XT5 approached the Ohio-Indiana state line, police terminated the pursuit.

Shortly after, a trooper from Ohio State Highway Patrol located the vehicle speeding in Williams County on US20 near County Road 11, according to a release.

Police say the vehicle continued driving after initiating a traffic stop, leading another pursuit, which ended with a single-vehicle crash on County Road 20. The suspect, 32-year-old Johnathan J. Merchant, fled on foot shortly after.

After a physical altercation in a field, Merchant was taken into custody. He was charged with fleeing and eluding and assaulting a police officer. He was also charged with resisting arrest and operating a vehicle impaired.

It is unknown why the chase initially began.