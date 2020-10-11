Fort Wayne man jailed in Adams County; faces felony drug charges

On Wednesday, what initially appeared to be a routine traffic stop of a KIA passenger car for a registration violation, ended in the arrest and incarceration of the KIA’s driver, 28-year-old Joshua Michael Wolf.

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man has been jailed in Adams County as he faces multiple felony drug charges.

According to police, the state trooper conducting the traffic stop quickly noticed Wolf’s “nervous behavior and impaired physical mannerisms,” which caused him to suspect criminal activity.

As the traffic stop continued, probable cause was established to search Wolf’s vehicle and backup officers arrived to the scene.

The search resulted in the discovery of baggies of suspected Methamphetamine, Heroine, Fentanyl, prescription pills, hypodermic syringes, and a “crack” pipe.

It was also discovered that Wolf had an active arrest warrant for Criminal Conversion through the Allen County Superior Court.

Wolf was arrested and transported to the Adams County jail, where he’ll remain until the initial hearing on the matter.