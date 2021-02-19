Fort Wayne man hospitalized after snowmobile goes airborne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was hurt in a snowmobile crash Thursday.

Emergency responders were called just after 5 p.m. to property in the area of Minnich and Maples roads on a report of a snowmobile accident with injuries.

According to a report from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, 54-year-old Brian Poor of Fort Wayne was operating a snowmobile on private property without the landowner’s permission when he veered into a ditch and was ejected as the snowmobile went airborne.

Poor, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, suffered multiple fractures and internal injuries. He was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in serious condition.

The investigation is being handled by Indiana Conservation officers.