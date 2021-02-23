Fort Wayne man hits dock post after being ejected from snowmobile in Steuben County

HAMILTON, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man suffered critical injuries after he was ejected from the snowmobile he was driving Monday afternoon on Hamilton Lake in Steuben County according the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement.

Hayden V. Rice, 28, was driving the snowmobile at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a turn. Rice struck a dock post after being ejected from the snowmobile.

Rice was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical condition with multiple broken bones and internal injuries.

Investigators determined Rice was not wearing a helmet or any other protective riding gear at the time of the accident. The investigation is still ongoing.

Conservation Officers were assisted on scene by the Hamilton Fire Department, Hamilton Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Steuben County EMS, and Parkview Samaritan.