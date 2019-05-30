Fort Wayne man gets over 5 years in jail for drug trafficking

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man will serve over five years in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges.

Tyshon Powell, 24, pled guilty to possessing with the intent to distribute a controlled substance and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

He was arrested after in incident on March 28, 2018 when police found Powell in possession of less than 110 lbs. of marijuana. According to court documents he also had a gun during his drug trafficking offense.

On Thursday, the U.S. District Court sentenced Powell to five years and eight months in prison followed by two years of supervised release.