Fort Wayne man falls 30 feet to death in industrial accident

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man fell 30 feet to his death in an industrial accident Friday morning.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s office was called to Rindler Poultry in Saint Henry, Ohio just before 8 a.m.

The caller told the sheriff’s office that a man was using an industrial lift machine to lift items into the air onto a platform. The man attempted to step onto the vehicle in an attempt to unload it while it was in the air, but the load shifted and caused the man to fall 30 feet onto the concrete floor below.

The man has been identified as Alexis Ivan Gutierrez Sanvicente of Fort Wayne.

Despite receiving CPR, he was pronounced dead at the scene.