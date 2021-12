FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died in a crash on November 16.

Officers were called to the intersection of Knoll Road and Ardmore Avenue around 4 p.m. Nikolaos Ilias Drakos, 51, was taken to the hospital.

He died a short time after arriving at the emergency room. Drakos cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries and his manner of death was ruled an accident. No other details were provided about the crash.