MADISON, Wis. (WANE) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Sauk County Sheriff’s office confirmed the death of a Fort Wayne man after an accidental fall at a state park.

Jason Gillium, 42 of Fort Wayne, IN was found deceased Tuesday at Devil’s Lake State Park after two hikers were separated while on the West Bluff. One of the two hikers filed a missing person report with authorities after the first hiker could not be found. Another hiking group came upon the fallen man just before 5 pm the same day and let local authorities know.

An investigation revealed that Gillum’s death was due to a 49-foot fall off the West Bluff.

No foul play was suspected to have happened.