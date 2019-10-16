Fort Wayne man charged with intent to distribute meth

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine Wednesday.

Antonio Muños, 47, is alleged to have possessed in excess of two pounds of methamphetamine and to have agreed to sell methamphetamine to an individual on Monday, according to a criminal complaint.

Muños and the individual met but did not come to an agreement on the price, so he was allegedly going to drive to the supplier’s house. While driving, Muños committed an unspecified traffic violation and was stopped by police. Police say he exhibited nervous behavior when asked about the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, causing the officer to request a K-9 unit. Police found narcotics in the trunk of the vehicle, and subsequently arrested Muños.

The United States Attorney’s Office emphasizes that a criminal complaint is merely an allegation and that all persons are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in court.

If convicted, any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by the judge after a consideration of federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.