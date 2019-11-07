Fort Wayne man asks for help finding veteran’s family

LAKE JAMES, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is hoping you can help him find a man in a picture he found in the attic in a Lake James cottage. He believes the items are from a World War II veteran.

Todd Williams was privately contracted to help tear down a house in Lake James.

“But before I started tearing the house down, I got up in the attic and found this box just sitting over in the corner, just piled over with insulation,” says Williams.

In the box were postcards dated from the 40s and 50s, a math notebook, and a telephone book from Mississippi. Tucked inside the phone book, was a picture, and a name written: Joseph John Rostan USA Air Corps.

“I’d like to see if he made it home, or if you know, nobody found him. I’d like to see if he’s been recognized for his services for us,” says Williams.

The postcards Williams found in the box offer no distinct correlation to the veteran. They’re from Indiana, Michigan, and North Carolina, mostly all addressed to the same location in Montpelier, Ohio.

“The owners that own the lake cottage knows nothing about this guy. So, we need to know who he is.”

The only clue to finding out who Rostan might be is a letter, addressed to him as the Saranac Lake High School Class president of 1942, in New York.

“Every time I go to sleep, he’s in the back of my head. You know, the house is always on my mind. Finding it, is just, it irritates me a little bit. He’s a brother of the United States Air Force, he needs to be recognized.”

Williams says he also found unverified signatures on the wall, like John Dillinger and Babyface, but Rostan’s was not there.