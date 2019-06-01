Local News

Fort Wayne man arrested in KY on drug charges

Authorities in Kentucky have arrested in Fort Wayne man near Morehead, Ky. on drug trafficking charges.

According to a post on the Rowan County Sheriff's Department Facebook page, 49-year-old Moses Wright was arrested Thursday morning. Investigators said Wright was supplying drugs to people in the area.

The post says that officers seized over two pounds of heroin at the residence that Wright was staying at.

He faces multiple charges including Trafficking in Controlled Substance. 

Assisting in the arrest were the Rowan County Sheriff's Departmen, the Morehead Police Department and the Kentucky State Police.

 

