WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Fort Wayne is in jail in Ohio, after leading police on a multi-state pursuit.

Around 8:30 Saturday night, Indiana State Police notified Williams County, Ohio law enforcement about an eastbound pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on U.S. 20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. ISP terminated their pursuit at the state line.

Minutes later, a trooper with the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol located the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on U.S. 20 near County Road 11. Ohio troopers attempted a traffic stop and a pursuit followed. It ended when the suspect vehicle crashed on County Road 20 North, west of U.S. 127.

The suspect tried to run off, but was arrested after a physical altercation in a field east of U.S. 127. Two officers sustained minor injuries.

The suspect was identified as Johnathan J. Merchant, 32, of Fort Wayne. He’s charged with fleeing, eluding and assaulting a police officer, both felonies. He’s also charged with resisting arrest and operating a vehicle while impaired, both misdemeanors. Merchant was incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. He also has pending charges in Indiana.

The Defiance Post was assisted by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, West Unity Police Department, Pioneer Police Department, Mill Creek Fire Department and Williams County EMS.