FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A nationally known publisher of personal finance news and forecasts has included Fort Wayne in a list of “7 standout places to retire.”
Kiplinger picked cities across the U.S. that based on their affordability and desirable amenities for retirees. Surveys have shown that the primary reason retirees move is to be closer to family, according to Kiplinger and that weighed heavily when it came time to compile the list.
The seven cities that made the list are:
- Visalia, California
- Grand Junction, Colorado
- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Scranton, Pennsylvania
- Middletown, Connecticut
Excerpt from Kiplinger’s assessment of Fort Wayne:
Fort Wayne and Allen County have a lot to offer, including 100 miles of biking, hiking and kayaking trails, meandering rivers, and peaceful forests. Art aficionados can explore Fort Wayne’s Public Art Trail, which ties together more than 150 pieces of art in and around its downtown. Farmers markets, breweries and a recently revitalized downtown also add to Fort Wayne’s draw.Kiplinger