FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A nationally known publisher of personal finance news and forecasts has included Fort Wayne in a list of “7 standout places to retire.”

Kiplinger picked cities across the U.S. that based on their affordability and desirable amenities for retirees. Surveys have shown that the primary reason retirees move is to be closer to family, according to Kiplinger and that weighed heavily when it came time to compile the list.

The seven cities that made the list are:

Visalia, California

Grand Junction, Colorado

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Scranton, Pennsylvania

Middletown, Connecticut

Excerpt from Kiplinger’s assessment of Fort Wayne: