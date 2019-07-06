Fort Wayne Magazine’s July cover, ‘Be independent: Celebrate local shops & boutiques’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) –
Fort Wayne Magazine stopped by Studio 15 to discuss their July cover, “Be independent: Celebrate local shops and boutiques.”
The issue features all shops local. Shopping editor for the magazine, Jennifer Dodds Fox, says a big trend in the area are footwear and earrings.
She says you can find those hot spots inside the July issue.
Fort Wayne Magazine is also giving away Vera Bradley bags:
Enter now for your chance to win Vera Bradley travel bag with its new Fireworks Paisley pattern including the large travel duffel featured on the cover!
6 Lucky winners will be selected to win Vera Bradley travel bags — the large travel duffel, weekender travel bag, campus backpack, lunch bunch bag, blush & brush case and a set of large and medium cosmetic bags.
To check out all of Vera Bradley’s new designs and patterns visit verabradley.com
-Fort Wayne Magazine
All entries must be completed on fortwayne.com by July 31, 2019