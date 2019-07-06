Fort Wayne Magazine’s July cover, ‘Be independent: Celebrate local shops & boutiques’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) –

Fort Wayne Magazine stopped by Studio 15 to discuss their July cover, “Be independent: Celebrate local shops and boutiques.”

The issue features all shops local. Shopping editor for the magazine, Jennifer Dodds Fox, says a big trend in the area are footwear and earrings.

She says you can find those hot spots inside the July issue.

Fort Wayne Magazine is also giving away Vera Bradley bags: