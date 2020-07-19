Fort Wayne Magazine’s ‘Flour Power’ with Zinnia’s Bakehouse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne is filled with bakers and pastry chefs owning their own business. Those businesses also happened to be majority owned by woman.

Krystal Vega is the owner of Zinnia’s Bakehouse. She stopped by Studio 15 to reflect on her role in the Fort Wayne pastry community.

Vega was among other woman featured in a past Fort Wayne Magazine article titled “Flour Power.”

You can learn more about the magazine by clicking here.

Zinnia’s Bakehouse is opened Tuesday through Friday 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday’s hours are 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Click here to learn more.