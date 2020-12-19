Fort Wayne Magazine names grandmother killed in storm as one of the People of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In August, a severe storm devastated a local family. Isabel Atencio gave her life to protect her 4-year-old grandson, Chase Montoya.

Now, Fort Wayne magazine is honoring Atencio by making her a Fort Wayne Person of the year.

The trailer Isabel and Chase were in was blown over by a derecho. Officials say they found Isabel clutching Chase under debris.

Fort Wayne Magazine is honoring the grandmother for her sacrificial love. According to the magazine, Isabel’s love is something we can all learn from.

Chases’ mom, Kaylee, says he doesn’t fully understand what happened that day.

“I hope with everything that I have of that day, and of the car show, and of the future, like the magazine he will come to realize… I hope he is very grateful and thankful for everyone that came around to help support him. He still talks about the car show. He wants another one. And I’m just like, “It’s a little too cold for that,” she said.

Fort Wayne Magazine says we’re all grateful for Isabel’s example, and none other than Chase.

The magazine also named Dr. Matthew Sutter, Minny Jackson, Alison Gerardot, Nancy Townsend, Aaron & Janell Lane, Rev. Donovan Coley, Sr., Ty Simmons & Kristin Giant, Angie Zaegel, and Audrey Davis as People of the Year.

