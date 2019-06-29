Fort Wayne Magazine: Lake Escape

Indiana has more than 400 natural lakes, providing great fishing to amateur and professional anglers alike. “Lake Escape,” covers just about everything you need to know about Indiana fishing.

The publication includes the best lakes to fish at, and what fish are in the lake. It also includes different types of fishing, like kayak fishing. The DNR says they’ll even be hosting events for folks to learn more about kayak fishing.

For everything you need to know about fishing in Indiana visit the DNR website by clicking here, or pick up an issue of Fort Wayne Magazine at over a dozen area businesses.