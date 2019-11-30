Fort Wayne Magazine gifts that do good

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Magazine is highlighting a local small business ahead of the holiday season. Creative Women of the World is a nonprofit store in downtown Fort Wayne.

Creative Women of the World was founded in 2011, and opened its doors in 2013 on Wayne Street. Its products represent fair trade artisans from over 50 countries.

CWOW says they visit towns and villages, and help with business training. The business also is looking to develop relationships with other partnerships with other organizations to lead activities as social service and building projects, health care, and educational projects.

CWOW is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., and is located at 125 West Wayne Street.

