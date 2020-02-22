Fort Wayne Magazine gets ready for wedding season with special issue and event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you are a bride need some inspiration for you wedding look no further. The 13th annual Bridal Extravaganza is Sunday, February 23rd.

The annual event features wedding vendors from across the area. You’ll be able to see the latest trends for cake, flowers, décor and more.

The event is from 12-4 p.m. at the Grand Wayne Center. You can purchase tickets here.

Fort Wayne Newspapers puts on the event, and its magazine, Fort Wayne Magazine, has put out a special bridal issue ahead of wedding season.

You can pick that up at area businesses. Click here to learn more about Fort Wayne Magazine.