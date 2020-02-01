Fort Wayne Magazine gets ready for ‘260 Day’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Magazine is hoping you’ll show your pride for your area code on February, 6th. The day has been declared 260 Day by Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry.

Fort Wayne Magazine says, ” The day is designed to be a grassroots initiative encouraging communities to come up with individualized ways to celebrate how great it is to be part of the (260). “

The day will be filled with opportunities to save a few bucks, and enjoy what the 260 has to offer.

The magazine says everyone can participate in 260 Day. All the deals are laid out in the February issue of the magazine.

