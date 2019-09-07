Fort Wayne Magazine: Best Of the City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This month’s issue of Fort Wayne Magazine features the best of the city. The issue goes over best features of the Summit City.

A few features include the best place to get free things. Fort Wayne Magazine chose the Allen County Public Library. With a library card you can download music, movies, books, and more.

The publication chose the Weigand Construction Duck Race benefiting SCAN as the best use of the river. This year marked the 31st year of the event, and raised more than $200,000 to stop child abuse and neglect.

Food and drinks are among the best places in Fort Wayne. The magazine chose Hop River Brewing as the best of beer tasting. Hop River features 12 taps, 10 of those are house brews, the 2 are rotating guest taps. You can also join a mug club there and have exclusive access to certain events, get a free mug, and be able to fill the mug at a discounted price.

