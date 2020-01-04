Fort Wayne Magazine: 2020 Momentum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With all the improvement to downtown Fort Wayne in 20-19, the question is, what’s next? The January issue of Fort Wayne Magazine tackles that question, and takes a look at the momentum heading into 2020.

Inside the cover story is an article written by John Sampson, President & CEO of Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership. Some of the topics include forward thinking, projects completed in 2019 and what that momentum looks like going forward.

Editor-in-chief of Fort Wayne Magazine Sara Fiedelholtz says it’s exciting to see how much people are embracing all that Fort Wayne can be. She says something the magazine is focusing on in 2020 is celebrating the fact people have made the choice to live in the Summit City.

For more information, click here.