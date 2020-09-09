Fort Wayne lowers the river levels, should remain through spring

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The City of Fort Wayne reduced the river level on Tuesday to help with a sewer overflow project.

The rivers were lowered to install the Third Street sewer pipe under the river that will connect to the deep rock tunnel drop shaft.

This project is one of many from the Federal mandate in efforts to significantly reduce combined sewer overflows. The lower water levels will also help in the construction of drop shafts near East Central Park, Guldlin Park, Thieme Drive and Camp Allen Drive.

In a typical year, more than 270 million gallons of combined sewage overflows into the river.

This comes after one Fort Wayne recreation business said it would impact their business. However, City Utilities informed area businesses including Fort Wayne Outfitters and Bike Depot on Cass Street, along the St. Marys River, about the project in early June. The city said the lowered water levels would still allow for kayaks and canoes.

City Utilities says the lower level should remain through next spring.