FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne could soon make it much easier to travel a stretch of busy road by foot.

Two new ordinances that Fort Wayne City Council discussed Tuesday look to purchase land in order to eventually add both sidewalks and a multi-use path to Hillegas Road and N. Clinton Street.

“Those are busy thoroughfares. It’s nice to have sidewalks in those portions if we possibly can,” said 5th District Councilman Geoff Paddock.

The project will also add road lanes to both sites, improving traffic flow and safety.

“When this project is done it will be a five-lane road,” said City Engineer Patrick Zaharako.

The project on Hillegas Road aims to be done in two phases:

Phase 1: From West State to about 400 feet north of Butler Road (about 3,1000 feet) to be constructed in early summer 2026.

Phase 2: From about 400 feet north of Butler Road to West Coliseum Boulevard (about 4,000 feet), to be constructed the following summer in 2028.

The N. Clinton Street project will be a little more in-depth and will also add gutters, storm sewers, pedestrian facilities, retaining walls, traffic signals, street lighting and a bridge replacement over Beckett’s Run among other things.

According to documents presented to City Council Tuesday, if not approved the stretch from State to Coliseum boulevards on Hillegas Road will “continue to deteriorate in pavement condition and have traffic congestion within this corridor,” and documents for the N. Clinton Street Project claim the same thing.

That’s a big sticking point for the city in getting this project through city council: road deterioration.

“This is a federally funded project,” Zaharako said. “They cover 80% of the cost, and the city is covering the remaining 20%, and we have actually applied and been approved by the Redevelopment Commission to pay that local district with TIF district funds.”

The projects are both joint efforts with the City of Fort Wayne and the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), meaning that Fort Wayne won’t foot the whole bill for the improvements.

With an 80/20 split, the city will be able to make its dollar stretch a little further while still making big changes with INDOT footing 80% of the bill.

“That’s the great thing about it, then the funds we don’t have to use on the Hillegas road project we can use on local neighborhood projects instead,” Zaharako said. “We try to do that as much as possible to stretch our dollars as much as possible”

City Council gave both ordinances a 9-0 do-pass recommendation, and final passage of both ordinances is expected in the weeks to come.

However, that is really just the beginning as City Council is looking at the resources necessary to buy the land the project will sit on, and planning and construction will still take years.

“Hillegas Road is a two-phase project, it will probably not be done until 2028 or 2029 with the second phase. North Clinton is a couple of years behind Hillegas, and it will probably not be done until the late 20’s.”