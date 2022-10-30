FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne Street Department will begin its annual leaf collection service on Monday, Oct. 31.

Street Commissioner Brian Shimkus joined First News Sunday Oct. 30 to share how the process works and what people should and shouldn’t do.

The Street Department will make two passes through 400 neighborhoods.

The schedule can be found here.

An early snowfall could delay the schedule, as the Street Department would have to shift its focus to plowing and salting roads.