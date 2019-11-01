Fort Wayne leaf collection begins Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Street Department crews will begin leaf collection at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, November 4. Each neighborhood will receive two pick-ups over the next seven weeks.

For curbside leaf collection, residents should rake leaves to the curb or park strip in front of their home, but not in the street. Leaves should be in the park strip by 7 a.m. on Monday of the week of their collection. Other yard waste should not be mixed with the leaves.

Residents can access daily collection updates at cityoffortwayne.org/leaves. The page is updated each weekday by 3:00 p.m. and will have the neighborhoods scheduled for the following day. The information is also available on the leaf hotline at 427-2603 for daily updates.

Neighborhood Collection for Monday, November 4, 2019

Crew One: Avalon Place, Southeast Waynedale, Southwest Waynedale, Lower Huntington Rd., Bluffton Rd., Engle Rd., Ardmore Ave., Sandpoint Rd., Old Trail Rd., Ferndale, Belle Vista and Arrow Drive.



Crew Two: Fairfield Terrace/Belmont, Woodhurst, Fairmount, Harrison Hill, Calhoun St., Old Mill Rd., Pettit Ave., Paulding Rd. and Rudisill Blvd.



Crew Three: Parkway Hills, Rolling Hills, Burnham Woods, Saratoga Park, Liberty Hills, Liberty Hills West, Forest Ridge Estates, Pine Hollow, Liberty Mills Rd., Homestead Rd., Aboite Center Rd., Dicke Rd., Amber Rd. and Highway 24.



Crew Four: Victoria Park, Oakland Park, Hickory Grove, Centennial Park, Eastland Gardens, Branning Hills, Hessen Cassel Rd., Paulding Rd., Anthony Blvd. and Tillman Rd.



Crew Five: Winterset, Lakeshore Community, Lakeshore Community Extended, Lakewood Park, Winchester Road Improvement, Stone Lake, Winchester Rd., Bluffton Rd., Lower Huntington Rd. and Fairfield Ave.



Crew Six: Pettit-Rudisill, Anthony Wayne, Village Woods, Hessen Cassel Rd., Paulding Rd., Hanna Rd., Anthony Blvd., McKinnie Ave. and Pettit Ave.

Collection Guidelines

Rake leaves to the park strip by 7 a.m. on the first day of the week when crews will be in your area.

Don’t put leaves in your trash or recycling cart.

Don’t burn leaves. It’s a violation of City Code and can result in a fine.

Don’t place leaves in the street.

Don’t place leaves in or over storm drains.

For safety, and to assist motorists, parents should remind children to not play in leaf piles near the street.

Schedule a Pick-up with Biodegradable Bags

Residents with bagged leaves can call 311 to schedule a pick-up. The biodegradable bags should be placed at the curb for pick-up within two business days of the call to 311. This option gives residents the flexibility of having leaves collected at their convenience. Bagged leaf collection will run through the end of 2019, weather permitting.