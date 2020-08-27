FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne leaders are working to rebuild the southeast side of the city.

On Wednesday, Sixth District City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker held a virtual forum to address plans and answer questions. The discussion focused on plans to improve and rebuild parts of the community infrastructure.

Organizers say they will then be able to offer low-interest loans and grants to draw residential investments, educational opportunities and small businesses to the area.

They’re also working to better improve the southeast side through revamped marketing strategies.

“I am thankful the community’s joint efforts have led us to an updated Strategy to advance Economic Development Southeast, said Councilwoman Tucker. “Now that the plans have been drawn, we as a City must commit to seeing the visions to completion.”

“I’m grateful to all the stakeholders who worked so hard to develop this strategy,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry. “Months of work have gone into creating a thoughtful, action-oriented plan that will bring new investment to our southeast neighborhoods. I look forward to working collaboratively to accomplish the plan’s goals.”

City planners will work to incorporate comments and suggestions from the public into the draft plan and hope to present it to the Plan Commission and City Council for adoption into the Comprehensive Plan by the end of the year, the release said.

The 2020 plan is an update to the 2007 plan created by Councilman Glynn Hines, who represented the sixth district at the time, that focused on residential strategies and resulted in new investment in the Renaissance Pointe Neighborhood. The release says that the updated plan provides recommendations and action steps that focus on economic development, housing, transportation and infrastructure, community pride, public spaces and zoning.