FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Wednesday it was announced that Fort Wayne’s annual Labor Day picnic at Headwaters Park has been canceled.

Several labor unions work together to put on the event to show appreciation for union members, but at least one organization is turning the cancellation into a positive.

Teamsters local 414 donated over $1,000 worth of food to the Associated Churches’s Food Bank, according to their Facebook page.