Fort Wayne Kona Ice trucks bring joy everywhere they goes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the summer creeps it’s way into northeast Indiana, you’ll probably see a Kona Ice Truck selling treats.

Currently there are three trucks serving Fort Wayne, and each is locally owned and operated and one has quite a unique story.

Eight years ago Billy Heilshorn and his wife got into the business after being an architect and a dietician. Heilshorn says it was the best decision he’s ever made.

“I think the best part is being able to just provide joy everywhere we go people are happy to see us they’re in a great mood, the customers are so happy and just seeing their smiles, it’s been really rewarding that way,” Heilshorn said.

He says May is one of the busiest times for the Kona Ice truck business. They’ve served 50 schools and over 10,000 cups throughout the month of May along and a thousand pounds of ice a day between the three trucks.

Heilshorn says the his Kona Ice trucks serve what is considered a “smart snack” because they use 40% stevia and vitamins in the syrup. There are options for dye free and sugar free as well.

“We have a patented flavor wave dispensing system to where the kids can actually put the flavors on themselves. And when the kids see that they just freak out. That makes it the best day ever,” Heilshorn said.

Syrup flavors include, but are not limited to:

Pina Colada

Strawberry’d Treasure

Island Rush

Watermelon Wave

Tiger’s Blood

Ninja Cherry

Monster Mango

Lucky Lime

Blue Raspberry

Groovy Grape

Lavender Lemonade

Cotton Candy Blue

Pineapple Sunrise

Peach

Paradise Pink Lemon

Heilshorn also says they’ve donated over $100,000 back into the community since his family started the business.

For more information on Kona Ice Fort Wayne, visit the company’s Facebook page or call 260-440-6444