FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Ahead of the Fort Wayne Komets’ Military Appreciation Weekend, the team unveiled special jerseys the players will wear to celebrate.

The games take place Nov. 18-19, and the jerseys commemorate the 122nd Fighter Wing as the Komets temporarily take on the moniker of the Fort Wayne Blacksnakes.

One jersey will honor the A-10 Thunderbolt II jets the 122nd Fighter Wing once used, and the other jersey will honor the F-16 Fighting Falcon jets the base is returning to.

“It’s just a nice opportunity for us to show the pride that we have in the community and for the Komets to take a little ownership in what we do too, so it’s a natural relationship, and it’s good that we get the opportunity to do this,” said Col. Joshua Waggoner, commander of the 122nd Fighter Wing.

The Komets last used the Blacksnakes nickname during the 2018-2019 season and won both games.